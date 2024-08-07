The dead body was handed over to the Chitalsar-Manpada Police Station which is further probing the matter

The officials while shifting the dead body to a hospital

A man was found dead in Sanjay Gandhi National Park quarry in Maharashtra's Thane district following which the cops have launched probe into the matter, an official said.

According to the officials, a dead body of a yet to be identified man was found in a quarry based at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The local police, along with the disaster management cell, fire, and forest officials, rescued the body and handed it over to the police, who further sent it to the civic hospital.

The police said that the information was received at around 10:45 am. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell by Police Sub-Inspector Sudhir Sathe. The location of the incident is near Patel Quarry, beside Tikujini Wadi Water Park, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tikujini, Manpada, Thane west in Maharashtra.

"The man is suspected to be aged between 25 to 30-year-old. His body was found in a quarry within the premises of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The body was removed from the quarry with the help of personnel from the Disaster Management Cell, Fire Brigade, and Forest Department," an official said.

He added that the dead body was handed over to the Chitalsar-Manpada Police Station which sent it to the District Government Hospital in Thane for a post mortam and further investigations were underway to identify the deceased.