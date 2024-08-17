Why does BMC struggle with basic civic facilities?

Broken and missing gutter covers are a significant problem in this city

The safety of schoolchildren is compromised due to the hazardous condition of gutters and construction of a BMC water-pumping shed near Don Bosco High School in Borivli West, said a report in this paper. Parents and residents have expressed concern about the potential dangers posed by these infrastructural issues.

Gutters outside Borivli West Metro station on Link Road’s southbound stretch just outside the compound of Don Bosco High School are in a dilapidated state. Large, open gutter openings have been left unaddressed, creating a situation where even motorists are at risk. A student’s leg could easily get stuck in one of these openings, and motorcyclists are facing the issue of their bike tyres becoming lodged in the gaps.

The BMC has recently constructed a water-pumping shed on the footpath adjacent to the school compound as the area gets flooded during rains. The shed blocks the entire footpath and is forcing students and pedestrians to walk on the road, directly in the path of oncoming traffic. The gutter lids must be repaired quickly. It is shocking that officials need to be told about how these pose a danger, instead of realising it themselves.

One cannot comprehend why it is so difficult to fill in these gaps, and we refer not to this one space, but broken gutter lids across the city. A permanent and lasting solution needs to be found. This is especially important during the monsoon, which may be almost behind us but is worth mentioning here. If the roads are inundated then, there is always the danger of missing these broken gutter covers, in fact, it is highly possible.

The obstruction to the footpath should have been thought of before the pumping station was made.