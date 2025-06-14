The interim payment is aimed at helping families and the survivor meet immediate financial needs. This support comes in addition to the Rs 1 crore (approximately 85,000 Pounds) compensation already announced by Tata Sons, Air India’s parent company

The Ahmedabad-London flight crashed into buildings on a medical college campus shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport on Thursday, killing 241 out of 242 persons on board as well as several others on the ground. PIC/NIMESH DAVE

Air India has announced an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh (approximately around 21,000 Pounds) each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash, as well as for the sole survivor of the mishap.

In a statement issued on social media platform X, Air India said, “Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The airline reiterated that it stands in solidarity with the families of the victims, expressing deep sorrow over the lives lost in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

“All of us at Air India are deeply saddened by this loss,” the airline said, adding, “We mourn with the families, loved ones, and everyone affected.”

Confirming the compensation, Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson, in a statement issued on Saturday evening, also said that over 200 trained caregivers are now stationed in Ahmedabad, with each affected family assigned a dedicated support member, alongside access to counselling and related services.

Wilson, who personally visited the crash site and met some of the bereaved families, said Air India’s management would remain in Ahmedabad “for as long as it takes”. His visit followed that of Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who had arrived a day earlier to oversee relief operations and meet families.

“To provide immediate financial support, Air India will be making an interim payment of 25 lakh rupees, or approximately 21,000 GBP to each of the families of the deceased and also to the survivor,” Wilson said. This is in addition to the Rs 1 crore, or approximately 85,000 British Pounds, already announced by Tata Sons, the airline’s parent company

The process of reuniting families with the remains and personal belongings of their loved ones has begun, informed the CEO. “Our teams are working closely with families and authorities to support the reunification process, and where required, to assist with repatriation,” said Wilson, requesting privacy for families during this difficult and emotional period.

The airline also informed that precautionary safety checks on its Boeing 787 fleet are underway, as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The statement issued by Wilson said that these checks will be completed within the regulator’s prescribed timelines. The aircraft’s data recorder has already been recovered and will form part of the official investigation into the incident, the statement further said, adding that Air India will fully cooperate with the probe.

Wilson also acknowledged the efforts of first responders, various agencies, and Air India crew, asserting that the airline's crew "continue to operate with professionalism and with safety always as their primary responsibility".

The Ahmedabad-London flight crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport on Thursday, killing 241 out of 242 persons on board as well as several others on the ground, taking the toll to 270.