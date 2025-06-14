Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Death toll in Ahmedabad plane crash rises to 270 say Civil Hospital doctors

Updated on: 14 June,2025 04:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Madhulika Ram Kavattur | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Officials said the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) recovered a corpse and some human body parts in the past 24 hours from the plane crash site, causing the toll to rise from 265

A body being brought to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday. PIC/NIMESH DAVE

The death toll in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash tragedy has gone up to 270, doctors at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where the bodies were taken from the crash site, said on Saturday.

Officials said the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service (AFES) recovered a corpse and some human body parts in the past 24 hours from the plane crash site, causing the toll to rise from 265.


Meanwhile, the Centre has formed a high-level multi-disciplinary committee, headed by the Union Home Secretary, to examine the causes that led to the Ahmedabad Plane Crash, and also to suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such mishaps in the future.


 

