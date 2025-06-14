Breaking News
Ahmedabad plane crash: Celebration ended in sorrow, law student dies after flight change

Updated on: 14 June,2025 09:36 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shailesh Nayak |

Originally scheduled to return to London on May 20, Dipanshi made a last-minute decision to delay her return. A relative told mid-day, “She told her overjoyed parents that she would cancel her original ticket and reschedule it for June 12, as their wedding anniversary was on June 11. She wanted to celebrate it with them”

Last selfie of Dipanshi with her mom and dad

It was as if death had been waiting for Ahmedabad’s Dipanshi Bhadoria, a young woman studying in London. She might have been alive today, but fate had other plans. Dipanshi flew down from London and arrived in Ahmedabad on March 27, surprising her father and the entire family for his birthday.

Originally scheduled to return to London on May 20, Dipanshi made a last-minute decision to delay her return. A relative told mid-day, “She told her overjoyed parents that she would cancel her original ticket and reschedule it for June 12, as their wedding anniversary was on June 11. She wanted to celebrate it with them.”


Dipanshi Bhadoriya
Dipanshi Bhadoriya


At the airport, Dipanshi took a selfie with her parents and bid them goodbye before boarding her flight. “Just as the family reached home, they heard the news of the plane crash,” the relative said. “It was as if the floor had collapsed beneath them. Within minutes, the house was plunged into shock and grief.”

Mar 27
Day Dipanshi arrived in Ahmedabad

May 20
Day Dipanshi was supposed to return to London

June 11
Wedding anniversary of Deepanshi’s parents

