BTS J-hope's sizzling look from his Killin It Girl performance breaks the internet as the song breaks records

BTS J-hope's sizzling look from his Killin' It Girl performance breaks the internet as the song breaks records

Updated on: 14 June,2025 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS J-Hope has sent the internet into a frenzy with his new fiery look, showing off his ripped body and defined abs in the Killin' It Girl music video. He also debuted the new look at his Hope On Stage finale at BTS Festa 2025.

J-Hope

BTS member J-Hope recently unveiled his latest solo track Killin’ It Girl, and the fans have gone into a frenzy. And it is not just the song that has been driving the ARMY crazy. The singer showcased a powerful transformation in the song, leaving everyone stunned and in awe.

J-hope's new look


Jung Hoseok, popularly known as J-Hope, shed his familiar soft-boy image and flaunted an edgy persona that clearly no one saw coming. He debuted a completely new look with razor-sharp visuals and a chiselled physique, setting social media ablaze. The music video of Killin' It Girl premiered on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel. The video starts with J-Hope sporting a bold red-and-black biker jacket, which is left unbuttoned to reveal his defined six-pack abs. The look has set the ARMYs reeling. 


He completed the look with distressed denim, statement belts, chunky silver jewellery, and rugged boots. The outfit portrays a more mature and confident style that resonates with the track’s seductive vibe.

If that wasn't enough, he showed off his ripped physique on stage too as he performed the finale of his Hope On The Stage tour at the BTS Festa 2025. He wore a black glittery varsity jacket, which was left open to flaunt his body. His sharp dance moves further heightened the excitement among fans.

Fans flooded the internet with comments about his new look and the evolution of his music. Several fans shared the videos from his concert and metaphorically expressed that they needed an ambulance after looking at his new avatar.

J-hope's Killin' it Girl

Killin’ It Girl is the final instalment in J-Hope’s 2025 trilogy, after Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel) and Mona Lisa. This latest track features swaggering hip-hop beats before its flows into a polished pop chorus. The infectious hook stays for long even after the song ends. The song has broken records as the track’s music video hit 1 million views on YouTube in just 43 minutes. This makes the video the fastest Korean act to reach the milestone in 2025.

Additionally, with that, J-Hope has also surpassed BLACKPINK’s Jennie, whose solo track Like Jennie previously held the record. For Killlin' It Girl, J-Hope has teamed up with American rap sensation GloRilla. 

 

