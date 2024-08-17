The crocodile, weighing 4.7 kg and estimated to be 2-3 years old, was promptly rescued by a team from SARRP India

The rescue team along with the crocodile

A 4-foot-long male Indian Marsh Crocodile was successfully rescued from the Khambyacha Pada area of Aarey Milk Colony after being swept into a ditch by rain-induced floods.

The rescue of the crocodile took place on the evening of August 16 at 8:30 pm, when local residents noticed the young reptile stranded close to human habitation.

The crocodile, weighing 4.7 kg and estimated to be 2-3 years old, was promptly rescued by a team from SARRP India, consisting of Mangesh Chaudhry, Shubham Kadam, Asif Patrawala, Arun Pandit, and Devang Dave. The rescue operation was taken under the guidance of Roshan Shinde of the forest department. The team worked swiftly to secure the animal and ensure it was safely removed from the area.

Following its rescue, the crocodile was taken for a medical examination conducted by Dr. Vinaya Jangale at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). After being declared healthy and fit, the animal was released back into its natural habitat at Tulsi Lake on August 17 at 12:30 pm.

The rescue highlights the challenges posed by seasonal flooding in Mumbai's urban areas, which sometimes brings wildlife into close contact with human settlements. Thanks to the quick action of SARRP India and the care provided by SGNP's veterinary team, the young crocodile was safely returned to the wild without incident.