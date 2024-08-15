The crocodile measured 4.6 feet and weighed 11.7 kg. The male crocodile was examined by a team of vets from RAWW, who declared it fit, an official said

The rescued crocodile. Pic/RAWW

Listen to this article Indian Marsh Crocodile rescued from Powai pit by forest department and RAWW x 00:00

An Indian Marsh Crocodile was rescued from Mumbai's Powai area in a joint operation by the Forest Department and RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honorary Wildlife Warden (HWW) of Thane, Pawan Sharma, said, "The crocodile was stuck in a 5-foot-deep pit near Morarji Nagar, Saki Vihar Road, in Powai. The rescue operation was skillfully conducted by rescue team members from RAWW, led by Mahesh Ithape and Rajesh Mahadik, along with four other team members and volunteers."

According to Sharma, the crocodile measured 4.6 feet and weighed 11.7 kg. The male crocodile was examined by a team of vets from RAWW, who declared it fit.

It was then released back into its natural habitat with the assistance of Forest Officials from the Mumbai Range.

Watch Video below:

In January 2023, an Indian Marsh Crocodile was spotted in the Mithi River near the water body adjacent to Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) and later in a small pond inside the park. Authorities had informed the Forest Department, requesting that it capture the reptile.

In October 2022, a staff member of MNP in Mahim spotted an over-four-foot-long marsh crocodile in the Mithi River.

Following the sighting, many residents and riverbank dwellers expressed concerns and were surprised, as there had been no previous records of a crocodile being seen in the area. Experts in wildlife conservation speculated that the crocodile might have been swept away after the Vihar or Powai lakes overflowed during the monsoon and could have reached Mahim via the Mithi River.

In October 2022, officials from the Mangrove Cell of the Forest Department visited MNP to assess the situation but were unable to locate the crocodile. It was also believed that the crocodile might have headed towards the sea.

Picture credit RAWW.