The injured were admitted to hospitals and forest department teams are trying to tranquilise the tiger 'ST 2303' that entered the farms near Darbarpur village, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Four injured in tiger attack in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara x 00:00

As many as four people were injured in a tiger attack in Khairthal-Tijara district after the animal strayed out of Rajasthan's Sariska National Park on Thursday, officials said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured were admitted to hospitals and forest department teams are trying to tranquilise the tiger 'ST 2303' that entered the farms near Darbarpur village, Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma said, as per the PTI.

Darbarpur village development officer said that the movement of the tiger was tracked near a government school and locals have been asked to restrict from going to the area in view of the threat of tiger attack.

A team is camping in the area to tranquilise the tiger while another team has been called from Jaipur, Sharma said.

According to a local, villagers working in farms spotted a tiger which created panic and nearly 100 people gathered and started tracking the tiger.

"...the tiger attacked three locals -- Mahendra, Virendra and Satish in which Satish's one arm got severely injured," the villager said, according to the PTI.

Earlier in the morning, the tiger had attacked another man who was walking towards his home in Mundawar, from where the animal entered the village and hid in the fields.

Odisha to bring five Royal Bengal tigers from Maharashtra, MP by September

Meanwhile, to bolster big cat population in Odisha, forest officials have begun the process of relocating five Royal Bengal Tigers from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, with the transfer scheduled to be completed in September.

According to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)-Wildlife, Susanta Nanda, three of these tigers will be released into the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Sambalpur, while the remaining two will be introduced into the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, reported the PTI.

"On our request, both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have given their consent for relocation of their tigers to Odisha. They have also identified the tigers from core areas of their forests," Nanda told media persons on Wednesday.

Two teams of Odisha forest officials will visit the two states very soon, within a week, to see the tigers, he said.

In its latest tiger estimation conducted for the first time during 2023-24 in 47 forest divisions of Odisha, 30 tigers and eight cubs were found.Out of the 30 Royal Bengal Tigers, 27 were found in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), while Keonjhar territorial and Keonjhar wildlife, Paralakhemundi territorial, and Hirakud wildlife had one tiger each.

The PCCF also said that the Nandankanan Zoological Park is all set to welcome two giraffes by the end of this month.

The pair of giraffes will be brought to the zoo from Alipore Zoological Garden, Kolkata under the animal exchange programme, he said.

At present, one giraffe named 'Khushi' is in the Nandankanan zoo. The addition of two new giraffes will further enhance the animal population in the zoo, he added.

Meanwhile, the male lion 'Krish', born in the Nandankanan zoo in 2004, died on Wednesday due to old age.

(with PTI inputs)