The accused indulged in the crime on multiple occasions until the girl filed a complaint against him, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Teacher held for raping teenage student in Maharashtra's Palghar x 00:00

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra have arrested a school teacher for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student on several occasions at his private tuition classes at Nalasopara in Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as Amit Dubey (30), was arrested on Monday, he said.

"The crime took place between March and July this year. The accused called the victim to his tuition centre at his home on some pretext and raped her. He indulged in the crime on multiple occasions," senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar police station under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said, as per the PTI.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl, a case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (2) (f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman commits rape on such woman) and 65 (1) (rape of a woman under sixteen years of age), and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police official said, according to the PTI.

Odisha doctor booked for 'raping' two patients at government hospital

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Odisha, a doctor was reportedly booked for allegedly raping two women patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the alleged incident took place on Sunday when the women had come to the cardiology department of the premier government hospital for an echocardiogram test.

"The Mangalabag police station has received a written complaint from the two patients on Monday and a case was registered," Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anil Mishra said, as per the PTI.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the allegations against the resident doctor.

The accused was reportedly beaten up by some relatives of the patients, though Mishra said police have not received any formal complaint in this regard, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)