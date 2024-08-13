The incident occurred on Gadchandur-Chandrapur road when five men from Jiwti tehsil were returning to their village in the car, the police said

Representational Pic/File

At least four people were killed in a major accident in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The accident took place when a car carrying people, all men and in their 20s rammed into a stationary truck, the police said.

The incident occurred on Gadchandur-Chandrapur road on Monday night when five men from Jiwti tehsil were returning to their village in the car, a police officer said, as per the PTI.

"The driver of the car failed to spot a truck which had broken down and parked along the road, causing the collision," he said.

The deceased were identified as Suraj Gavhale (22), Sunil Kizgir (27), Akash Pendir (22) and Shreyash Patil. Another person, Ajay Gaikwad, was seriously injured in the road accident.

Police are investigating the incident.

Efforts on to nab three accused involved in death of girl due to pet accident in Thane, say police

Meanwhile, more than a week after a pet dog fell on a four-year-old girl from the terrace of a building in Maharashtra's Thane, which resulted in her death, efforts are on to trace three more accused in connection with the incident, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The police arrested the pet owner following the incident on August 6 and are on the lookout for his father and siblings who were involved in breeding dogs, an official said.

A four-year-old girl walking with her mother died after a dog fell on her from the fifth floor of a building in the Mumbra area. The child suffered grievous injuries after the canine fell on her. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The police registered a case against four members of a family under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The girl's mother, in her complaint, has alleged that the accused flung one of their dogs from the building's terrace, the official said.

The accused were involved in breeding pets, and a probe is underway to find out if they had a license from the civic authorities, he said.

(with PTI inputs)