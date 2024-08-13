The officials said that the incident occurred when the Pune-Nagpur Express (Train No. 12135) had just left Akola station

In a remarkable display of alertness, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) cop saved a passenger's life at Akola railway station in Maharashtra, the RPF said on Tuesday.

Vinod Jatale, an RPF constable with Central Railway, has been hailed as a “Jeevan Rakshak” for his life-saving actions on August 12.

The officials said that the incident occurred when the Pune-Nagpur Express (Train No. 12135) had just left Akola station.

"A 60-year-old senior citizen who was later identified as Balkrishna Ingle, attempted to get off the moving train and ended up falling into the dangerous gap between the train and the platform," an official said.

The officials said that as the train was still in motion, Vinod Jatale, who was on duty at Akola station, noticed the passenger’s fall.

"Acting quickly and fearlessly, he rushed to the scene, grabbed the passenger, and pulled him back to safety. Ingle escaped without any injuries," the official said.

The grateful passenger, a resident of Akola, thanked Vinod Jatale profusely for saving his life.

The act of heroism has set a high standard for alertness and quick thinking in the face of danger.

An official statement said that the Central Railway has acknowledged Vinod Jatale’s exemplary bravery, highlighting that railway staff work around the clock to ensure the safety and smooth travel of millions of passengers.

"The Railways urged the passengers to avoid boarding or de-boarding trains while they are moving, as it poses significant risks to safety," the official said.

Four killed as car hits truck in Chandrapur

At least four men, all in their 20s, were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred on Gadchandur-Chandrapur road on Monday night when five men from Jiwti tehsil were returning to their village in the car, a police officer said.

"The driver of the car failed to spot a truck which had broken down and parked along the road, causing the collision," he said, according to the PTI.

The deceased were identified as Suraj Gavhale (22), Sunil Kizgir (27), Akash Pendir (22) and Shreyash Patil. Another person, Ajay Gaikwad, was seriously injured in the road accident.

Police are investigating the incident.