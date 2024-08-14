The bribe was allegedly demanded from a tribal community member who was seeking to purchase land from another tribal individual

A Deputy Collector of Palghar district in Maharashtra was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to grant permission to a tribal to purchase land, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

A tribal community member seeking to purchase land from another tribal individual visited the district collector's office on August 1 to obtain the necessary permission for the transaction.

During this visit, a clerk allegedly solicited a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant on behalf of deputy collector (general administration) Sanjeev Jadhavar, the ACB official said, according to the PTI.

The complainant approached the ACB on the same day and complaint about the matter.

During verification, the clerk informed the complainant to wait as transfers within the office were anticipated.

The complainant received a call from the clerk on August 8 instructing him to meet Deputy Collector Jadhavar at his office within the next few days.

On Tuesday (August 13), the complainant met with Jadhavar, who allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and accepted the bribe in front of witnesses, the official said.

Jadhavar was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was remanded to police custody till August 17, as per the PTI.

Mumbai: ED officer caught for bribe; CBI gets custody till August 14

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week had arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller, the officials had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The officials said that the ED had conducted searches at the Mumbai-based jeweller's premises on August 3 and 4, following which Assistant Director Sandeep Singh Yadav allegedly threatened to arrest the jeweller's son if he did not pay him Rs 25 lakh, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the PTI reported.

During negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 20 lakh, the officials said.

Yadav, who is an officer from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, they said.

