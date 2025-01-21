The West Bengal government has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar rape and murder case, challenging the Sealdah Court's life imprisonment verdict.

The West Bengal government has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court demanding capital punishment for Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The move challenges the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court’s decision to sentence Roy to life imprisonment.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta presented the state’s case before the division bench, requesting the imposition of the death penalty on the accused. As per ANI, the High Court has allowed the matter to be filed and will proceed with hearing the plea.

This decision comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her disapproval of the lower court’s verdict. Addressing the media in Malda on Monday, Banerjee stated, “We have always demanded capital punishment and continue to do so. However, this is the court’s decision, and I cannot intervene. In three other cases, Kolkata Police ensured capital punishment following investigations completed within 54-60 days. Had this case been investigated under Kolkata Police, we would have secured the death penalty long ago.”

The case pertains to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, whose body was discovered on 9 August in the hospital’s seminar room. The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000. However, the sentencing has sparked widespread criticism, with many arguing that the punishment does not fit the severity of the crime.

As per ANI, the victim’s father has raised serious concerns over the investigation conducted by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Kolkata Police. Speaking to reporters, he said, “We want justice, not compensation. The Kolkata Police caused us more anguish than the loss of our daughter. The CBI’s investigation was also inadequate. The evidence provided to the court appears insufficient for a stronger sentence.”

The verdict has been met with widespread outrage, with doctors, women’s rights activists, and political leaders joining the call for capital punishment. Many argue that a life sentence is insufficient for such a heinous and brutal crime, which should have been classified under the rarest of rare cases deserving of the death penalty.

