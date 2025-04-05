Breaking News
Jammu: Devotees flock to Vaishno Devi on occasion of Ashtami

Updated on: 05 April,2025 11:57 AM IST  |  Katra (Jammu and Kashmir)
The devotees, including women and children, were seen getting ready to trek to the 'Mata Rani ka Darbaar', wearing religious chunnis and headscarves

As the Navratri festivities continue, devotees are visiting the temple on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri's Ashtami. Photo Courtesy: PTI

As the Navratri festivities continue, devotees have started arriving at Vaishno Devi Mandir in Jammu's Katra district on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri's Ashtami.


The devotees, including women and children, were seen getting ready to trek to the 'Mata Rani ka Darbaar', wearing religious chunnis and headscarves.


Meanwhile, a huge rush of devotees was observed offering prayers at the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali temple in Jammu.


Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also visited the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur on Saturday morning to offer prayers and perform puja. He was seen interacting with children and people outside the temple.

Earlier in his message on Ashtami, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "May Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Adi Shakti Maa Durga, the bestower of glory, happiness and prosperity, cover us all with her loving grace. I pray that all the troubles will be removed by the grace of Mother and life will be happy."

A devotee said, "Today is Maha Ashtami, and devotees have come to offer prayers to Maa Pateshwari Devi."

On Maha Ashtami, the morning Aarti was held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital. It was also performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital. Many devotees gathered to offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple for Maha Ashtami Navratri.

According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri, who attained "Gaur Varna" through rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means extremely bright. She mounts the ox.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

jammu and kashmir Vaishnodevi Temple Religious Tourism Lifestyle news travel news

