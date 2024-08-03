France’s Leon Marchand wins fourth gold

Marchand won in 1min 54.06sec, the second-fastest time in history and an Olympic record, with Britain’s Duncan Scott taking silver and China’s Wang Shun third

Gold medallist France's Leon Marchand poses with his medal following the men's 200m individual medley swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris. Pic/AFP

Leon Marchand called it a “perfect week” after winning his fourth gold of the Paris Olympics with an emphatic victory in the 200m individual medley on Friday in front of an ecstatic home crowd. The Frenchman becomes the first male swimmer since American record-breaker Michael Phelps at Beijing 2008 to win four individual golds in a single Games.

Marchand won in 1min 54.06sec, the second-fastest time in history and an Olympic record, with Britain’s Duncan Scott taking silver and China’s Wang Shun third.

Marchand had already pocketed golds in the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke, along with the 400m individual medley.

