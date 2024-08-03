France’s Leon Marchand wins fourth gold

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Frances Leon Marchand wins fourth gold

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Marchand won in 1min 54.06sec, the second-fastest time in history and an Olympic record, with Britain’s Duncan Scott taking silver and China’s Wang Shun third

Gold medallist France's Leon Marchand poses with his medal following the men's 200m individual medley swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris. Pic/AFP

Leon Marchand called it a “perfect week” after winning his fourth gold of the Paris Olympics with an emphatic victory in the 200m individual medley on Friday in front of an ecstatic home crowd. The Frenchman becomes the first male swimmer since American record-breaker Michael Phelps at Beijing 2008 to win four individual golds in a single Games. 


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024 | "Carlos Alcaraz has proven he’s the best player in the world": Novak Djokovic



Marchand won in 1min 54.06sec, the second-fastest time in history and an Olympic record, with Britain’s Duncan Scott taking silver and China’s Wang Shun third. 
Marchand had already pocketed golds in the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke, along with the 400m individual medley.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

