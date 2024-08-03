Paris Olympics 2024 | "Carlos Alcaraz has proven he’s the best player in the world": Novak Djokovic

Despite his caution, Djokovic is nothing if not fired up for his seventh career clash against the Spanish crowd-pleaser. In his stormy semi-final win over Lorenzo Musetti, he was warned for swearing

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Pics/AFP

Novak Djokovic insists Carlos Alcaraz will be the “favourite” for Olympic gold on Sunday in the latest instalment of tennis’s generational power grab. At 37, Djokovic would be the oldest Olympic tennis singles champion since the sport returned to the Games at Seoul in 1988.

At 21, Alcaraz would be the youngest of all time. A win for the Serb would be his first gold medal at the fifth attempt and represent a significant upgrade on the bronze he won at Beijing in 2008. Victory would also allow Djokovic to become only the fifth player to complete the Golden Slam of all four majors plus an Olympic title.

Also Read: Lyles, Jacobs advance to 100m semi-finals

Only Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf can make similar boasts. However, Djokovic goes into Sunday’s high-profile clash still bruised by being swept off court by Alcaraz in a one-sided Wimbledon final just three weeks ago. “I don’t consider myself a favourite because Alcaraz has proven he’s the best player in the world,” said Djokovic pointing to the Spaniard’s rare achievement of winning the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

"He won Roland Garros, he won Wimbledon and beat me in the final quite comfortably there."

