Lyles, Jacobs advance to 100m semi-finals

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Lyles made a laboured start in the third heat won by British champion Louie Hinchliffe in 9.98 seconds. Lyles, at one point fourth in the running after a slow exit from the blocks, finally came through in second in 10.04sec

Lyles, Jacobs advance to 100m semi-finals

Noah Lyles and Marcell Jacobs. Pics/AFP

Lyles, Jacobs advance to 100m semi-finals
US sprint star Noah Lyles and defending Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy safely negotiated their 100m heats at the Paris Games on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the blue riband event along with a host of top rivals. 


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari's campaign ends with a loss vs Nam in the quarters



Lyles made a laboured start in the third heat won by British champion Louie Hinchliffe in 9.98 seconds. Lyles, at one point fourth in the running after a slow exit from the blocks, finally came through in second in 10.04sec. 


