Lyles made a laboured start in the third heat won by British champion Louie Hinchliffe in 9.98 seconds. Lyles, at one point fourth in the running after a slow exit from the blocks, finally came through in second in 10.04sec

Noah Lyles and Marcell Jacobs. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Lyles, Jacobs advance to 100m semi-finals x 00:00

US sprint star Noah Lyles and defending Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy safely negotiated their 100m heats at the Paris Games on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the blue riband event along with a host of top rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari's campaign ends with a loss vs Nam in the quarters

Lyles made a laboured start in the third heat won by British champion Louie Hinchliffe in 9.98 seconds. Lyles, at one point fourth in the running after a slow exit from the blocks, finally came through in second in 10.04sec.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever