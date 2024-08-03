Breaking News
"Fourth place is not a very good place": Manu Bhaker after crashing out of Paris Olympics 2024

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Chateauroux (France)
PTI |

Top

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old will return home with her twin bronze-medal feat

Manu Bhaker during her 25m pistol final on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The sensational Manu Bhaker’s dream of a grand treble went up in smoke after she lost the tie-shoot for the bronze medal to Hungarian Veronika Major by the narrowest of margins in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the Olympic Games here on Saturday.


In a high-quality final, Bhaker gave it her all and was placed No. 1 among eight shooters for a brief period, but she could not maintain her consistency and eventually finished fourth.



Nonetheless, the 22-year-old will return home with her twin bronze-medal feat.


Bhaker conceded that she was nervous, and no matter how hard she tried to remain calm, she couldn’t. “I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough,” Bhaker said.

The ace shooter said that she will take a lot of positives from her fourth-place finish and come back stronger in the Los Angeles Games in 2028. “It [Olympics] turned out to be very good for me, but well, there’s always a next time. I’m glad that I got two medals, but right now, I’m not very... well, fourth place is not a very good place,” said Bhaker with tears in her eyes.

Meanwhile, Indian skeet shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished a distant 24th among 30 shooters at the end of the five qualification rounds here with an aggregate of 116 out of 125 shots.

