Nonetheless, the 22-year-old will return home with her twin bronze-medal feat

Manu Bhaker during her 25m pistol final on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article "Fourth place is not a very good place": Manu Bhaker after crashing out of Paris Olympics 2024 x 00:00

The sensational Manu Bhaker’s dream of a grand treble went up in smoke after she lost the tie-shoot for the bronze medal to Hungarian Veronika Major by the narrowest of margins in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the Olympic Games here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a high-quality final, Bhaker gave it her all and was placed No. 1 among eight shooters for a brief period, but she could not maintain her consistency and eventually finished fourth.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old will return home with her twin bronze-medal feat.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India's Lakshya Sen just one win shy from clinching an Olympic medal

Bhaker conceded that she was nervous, and no matter how hard she tried to remain calm, she couldn’t. “I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough,” Bhaker said.

The ace shooter said that she will take a lot of positives from her fourth-place finish and come back stronger in the Los Angeles Games in 2028. “It [Olympics] turned out to be very good for me, but well, there’s always a next time. I’m glad that I got two medals, but right now, I’m not very... well, fourth place is not a very good place,” said Bhaker with tears in her eyes.

Meanwhile, Indian skeet shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished a distant 24th among 30 shooters at the end of the five qualification rounds here with an aggregate of 116 out of 125 shots.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever