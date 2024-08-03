Final is going to be really special: Alcaraz

The 21-year-old became the youngest man to reach the Olympics final on Friday when he thrashed Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in just 75 minutes

Carlos Alcaraz said it will be a “special moment for me, in my life, in my career” when he bids to add Olympic gold to his four Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros on Sunday. The 21-year-old became the youngest man to reach the Olympics final on Friday when he thrashed Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in just 75 minutes.

He will meet Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s gold medal showdown if the top-seeded Serb overcomes a knee injury and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the second semi-final. “The final is going to be a really special moment for me, in my life, in my career, so I’m going to try and enjoy this moment,” said Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray’s trophy-filled career came to an end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday as another chapter closed on tennis’s golden generation. The former World No. 1 slipped into retirement when he and Dan Evans were defeated by American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-4.

Swiatek settles for bronze

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek claimed bronze in the Olympic women’s tennis on Friday. Four-time French Open champion Swiatek of Poland eased past Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-1, 6-1.

