Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
YouTuber held for dangerous stunts on railway tracks, endangering public safety
Puja Khedkar's mother gets bail in criminal intimidation case
Man dies of swine flu in Beed district
MLA Zeeshan Siddique among 8 booked for obstructing govt officials in Bandra
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Final is going to be really special Alcaraz

Final is going to be really special: Alcaraz

Updated on: 03 August,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The 21-year-old became the youngest man to reach the Olympics final on Friday when he thrashed Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in just 75 minutes

Final is going to be really special: Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Listen to this article
Final is going to be really special: Alcaraz
x
00:00

Carlos Alcaraz said it will be a “special moment for me, in my life, in my career” when he bids to add Olympic gold to his four Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros on Sunday. The 21-year-old became the youngest man to reach the Olympics final on Friday when he thrashed Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in just 75 minutes. 


He will meet Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s gold medal showdown if the top-seeded Serb overcomes a knee injury and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the second semi-final. “The final is going to be a really special moment for me, in my life, in my career, so I’m going to try and enjoy this moment,” said Alcaraz.  



Meanwhile, Andy Murray’s trophy-filled career came to an end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday as another chapter closed on tennis’s golden generation. The former World No. 1 slipped into retirement when he and Dan Evans were defeated by American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-4.


Swiatek settles for bronze

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek claimed bronze in the Olympic women’s tennis on Friday. Four-time French Open champion Swiatek of Poland eased past Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-1, 6-1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

novak djokovic carlos alcaraz 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK