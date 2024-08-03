Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Simone Biles earns 7th gold in womens vault to repeat Rio feat

Simone Biles earns 7th gold in women’s vault to repeat Rio feat

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

Biles is the second woman to win vault twice, joining Vera Casalavska of Czechoslovakia as a two-time gold medalist on the vault

Simone Biles earns 7th gold in women’s vault to repeat Rio feat

Simone Biles. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Simone Biles earns 7th gold in women’s vault to repeat Rio feat
x
00:00

Simone Biles earned her seventh Olympic gold medal by soaring to victory in the women’s vault final at the Paris Games on Saturday.


The 27-year-old Biles averaged 15.300 for her signature Yurchenko double pike and Cheng vaults to claim a second gold on the event eight years after she triumphed in Rio de Janeiro. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who finished runner-up to Biles in the all-around final on Thursday, took silver, just ahead of American Jade Carey, who captured the bronze.



Also Read: France’s Leon Marchand wins fourth gold


Biles is the second woman to win vault twice, joining Vera Casalavska of Czechoslovakia as a two-time gold medalist on the vault. 

Casalavska went back to back in 1964 and 1968. Biles now has 10 Olympic medals in her career, tied for the third most by a female gymnast. She also boosted her medal count at major international competitions to 40, the most by any gymnast.

The crowd inside a packed Bercy Arena roared when Biles was introduced. Wearing a sequined red leotard, she delivered another show-stopping performance in what could be the last vault competition of her life.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Simone Biles sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK