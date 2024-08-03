Biles reclaims all-around crown

The American saw off Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade to claim her sixth Olympic gold and second in the French capital.

Simone Biles buried her demons to recapture the Olympic gymnastics all-around crown on Thursday, warning she was ready to have fun as she targets three more gold in Paris. The American saw off Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade to claim her sixth Olympic gold and second in the French capital.

She could collect three more in the vault, floor exercise and balance beam to match the record of nine titles held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina. “I’m just ecstatic with my performances tonight,” she said. “And we still have three finals left for me. Now it’s time to have fun and the hard part is over.”

Biles, who famously withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago with the disorientating “twisties”, followed up her team gold with the United States earlier this week.

