Paris Olympics 2024 | "My coaching days end here": Chirag-Satwik's coach Mathias Boe announces retirement

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

“For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least,” the 44-year-old from Denmark wrote on his Instagram account

Paris Olympics 2024 |

Mathias Boe

Paris Olympics 2024 | "My coaching days end here": Chirag-Satwik's coach Mathias Boe announces retirement
Mathias Boe, the coach of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, on Saturday announced his retirement from coaching following the ace Indian badminton pair’s exit from the ongoing Olympics. Satwik and Chirag were considered India’s biggest medal hope, but the Indian duo lost to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the Tokyo bronze medallists, in the men’s doubles quarter-finals 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 here on Thursday. Boe, a silver medal winner in the London Olympics, had joined Chirag and Satwik as their coach ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. “For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least,” the 44-year-old from Denmark wrote on his Instagram account.


