The encroachment drive was carried out along Saboo Siddique Marg in south Mumbai, on Wednesday.

In a major encroachment drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday razed around 25 illegal shops along the Saboo Siddique Marg in south Mumbai on Wednesday.

Additionally, action was also taken against street vendors and shops occupying unauthorised space near the Main Post Office and St George Hospital.

According to BMC, unauthorised businesses were operating and encroaching upon the road from Saboo Siddique Marg to Carnac Bunder Bridge. In response, the Encroachment Removal Department of the Mumbai civic body, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Jaydeep More, carried out the eviction of around 25 shops. The operation involved two encroachment inspectors, eight workers, a police sub-inspector, and five constables. A JCB machine, a vehicle for transporting seized items, and a police van were also deployed to facilitate the operation.

Furthermore, complaints were received about licensed businesses in the vicinity of the Main Post Office and St George Hospital. According to authorities, 12-13 shops were operating near the Post Office and approximately 20 others near St George Hospital had expanded beyond their authorised areas.

Mumbai: BMC seeks railways’ help to curb influx of hawkers at Ghatkopar

The BMC’s Ghatkopar ward office now wants the railways to keep tabs on hawkers taking trains from various far-off suburban locations and coming to Ghatkopar for hawking. This is the first time that the civic body has asked the railways to intervene and stop hawkers at the station premises, before they can crowd Ghatkopar’s streets. mid-day has reported on the hawkers’ issues several times.

The assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of N Ward had last week written to the Ghatkopar station master seeking assistance to stop hawkers from the neighbouring Thane city landing at Ghatkopar station so that they may be stopped before they venture outside.

N Ward AMC Gajana Bellale confirmed that a letter was sent to the Ghatkopar station master. “We have requested station officers to keep a check on hawkers travelling by local trains. Our action against hawkers will continue in the BMC jurisdiction,” Bellale said.

A BMC official from the N Ward office said, “These hawkers come mainly from the surrounding areas of Thane. The railway administration can check their tickets and stop them at Ghatkopar station. Also, the railways administration can ask them to deposit their badges in railway premises so they can operate only outside of the station.“

The BMC staff is deployed till 9 pm. After that, the hawkers return, which is also the time for maximum pedestrian footfall. A BMC official said, “We have also asked local police to keep a check on hawkers at night. Stopping the hawkers at the station premises will help us perform our duties.”

Dr Swapnil Nila, chief spokesperson of Central Railway, said, “For us, everyone travelling is just a commuter. We can take action against commuters travelling without a ticket but we can’t arrest them. Also, we can’t prevent anybody from travelling with luggage.”