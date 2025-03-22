PMRDA cracks down on illegal encroachments, to conduct drives thrice a year

Demolition drive carried out by PMRDA

Pune highway hawkers, beware! PMRDA to conduct thrice-yearly anti-encroachment drives to ease highway traffic

To tackle the persistent problem of encroachments on highways, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to conduct anti-encroachment drives three times a year. These encroachments have been a major cause of traffic congestion and accidents.

For the first time, the PMRDA conducted a large-scale demolition drive in Pune district in three phases, beginning in January and ending in March. During this operation, 3500 illegal structures were razed. Unauthorised constructions along national and state highways around Pune have long been a source of traffic chaos and safety hazards.

Collaborative effort

PMRDA spearheaded the initiative in collaboration with various government bodies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The joint effort freed up 364,500 square feet of encroached land, significantly easing congestion on Pune’s busiest routes. Speaking to mid-day, PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase said, “The drive is progressing smoothly, and people have cooperated. Prior notices were issued before the demolitions.”

Sustained action

Since encroachments tend to resurface after demolitions, Dr Mhase emphasiaed that regular drives are necessary. “By conducting three drives a year, we aim to deter encroachers and encourage them to acquire land legally for their businesses,” he said.

He also advised landowners to maintain and level their plots to prevent further encroachments. “With the rising population and increasing number of vehicles, illegal stalls and parking on roads consume nearly half of the available space, worsening congestion,” he added.

Strict enforcement ordered

PMRDA officials confirmed that they have received strict orders from the state government to clear encroachments, ensuring that no external pressure hinders the process. On Thursday, PMRDA began clearing encroachments on the Chakan-Talegaon-Hinjewadi road, a route infamous for its heavy traffic. Commuters welcomed the move.

Sagar Kumbhar, a daily commuter, said, “Travelling from Pune to Chakan-Talegaon and Shikrapur MIDC is a nightmare due to traffic and poor roads. It’s good that the authorities are finally acting. During the monsoon, it was even more dangerous for industrial vehicles navigating pothole-ridden, encroached roads.”

Focus on major highways

Authorities have initiated a large-scale removal of illegal structures along key roads and highways, including the Pune-Nashik Highway, Pune-Solapur Highway, Pune-Mumbai Highway, and Pune-Satara Highway. Several complaints had been received about rampant encroachments in these areas. Residents in PMC, PCMC, and PMRDA areas have been urged to voluntarily remove illegal structures to avoid action. With the backing of multiple agencies, including PWD, NHAI, MSRDC, the police department, and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL), the campaign aims to make Pune’s roads safer and smoother for commuters.

The drive is being carried out in phases

Jan 29 - Feb 13, 2025: 822 illegal structures along Nagar-Wagholi Road were demolished, clearing 82,200 square feet.

March 3 - March 13, 2025: 2,478 unauthorised structures along Pune-Nashik Road, Pune-Solapur Road, and Chandni Chowk-Paud Road were removed, reclaiming 247,800 square feet.

March 17 - March 30, 2025: 210 illegal structures along Hadapsar-Dive Ghat and Pune-Satara Road were demolished, freeing 34,500 square feet.