The driver, Janardhan Hambardikar, set vehicle ablaze over wage dispute, confesses to crime. As the bus reached Hinjewadi Phase 1, Hambardikar suddenly applied the brakes and set fire to the rags. The chemical caused the flames to spread rapidly. He immediately jumped out, abandoning the passengers. The fire claimed four lives and left six others

(From left) Gurudas Khandu Lokhare (40, Hanuman Nagar, Paud Phata), Rajendra Siddharth Chavan (42, Sinhagad Road, Vadgaon Budruk), Shankar Kondiba Shinde (63, Narhe Ambegaon), Subhash Suresh Bhosale (45, Trilok Society, Warje Malwadi)

Listen to this article Hinjewadi ‘accident’ was cold-blooded murder: Pune police x 00:00

In a shocking turn of events, investigators have confirmed that the fire that engulfed a Tempo Traveller carrying workers of Vyoma Graphics in Hinjewadi—killing four and injuring several—was not an accident but an act of arson. The driver, Janardan Hambardikar, deliberately set the vehicle on fire over unpaid wages and disputes with workers.



Police revealed that Hambardikar, 56, poured a chemical inside the bus and ignited it before jumping out, leaving the passengers trapped. He has confessed to the crime and is currently in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hambardikar, a resident of Kothrud, had been working as a driver for the company. Frustrated over salary deductions during Diwali and feeling mistreated by certain workers, he planned the attack. On Tuesday, he took a one-litre bottle of benzene solution from the company and hid it under his seat along with rags used for wiping toner. The next morning, before picking up the workers, he bought a matchbox from Warje Malwadi.



A tempo traveller was allegedly set on fire while it was ferrying some employees of a company to their office, at Hinjewadi, near Pune, Wednesday, March 19. Pic/PTI

As the bus reached Hinjewadi Phase 1, Hambardikar suddenly applied the brakes and set fire to the rags. The chemical caused the flames to spread rapidly. He immediately jumped out, abandoning the passengers. The fire claimed four lives and left six others injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

Investigators found a matchbox and other evidence inside the burned bus. A technical inspection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) ruled out an electrical short circuit. CCTV footage from a nearby company showed a blurry image of Hambardikar lighting something under his seat. Further suspicions arose due to inconsistencies in his burn injuries and exaggerated pain reactions. Upon intense questioning, he admitted to the crime.

Victims who never returned

The victims who lost their lives in the fire were Shankar Kondiba Shinde (63, Narhe Ambegaon), Gurudas Khandu Lokhare (40, Hanuman Nagar, Paud Phata), Subhash Suresh Bhosale (45, Trilok Society, Warje Malwadi), and Rajendra Siddharth Chavan (42, Sinhagad Road, Vadgaon Budruk). The injured include Hambardikar himself, along with Vishwas Khanvilkar, Chandrakant Malji, Pravin Nikam, Sandeep Shinde, and Vishwas Jori, all of whom are receiving treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Hinjewadi. Two workers sustained burns over 40 per cent of their bodies and are in critical condition, while another suffered 20 per cent burns. One worker sustained 5 per cent burns, and another escaped with minor injuries.

Cheated death earlier

Subhash Bhosale, who had miraculously survived a paralysis attack two months ago, lost his life in the fire. A resident of Singerkod village in Raigad’s Mahad taluka, he had just returned to Pune after celebrating Holi and his 42nd birthday with his family. His son, Yash, a Class 11 student, was in the middle of an exam when the family received the devastating news. Known for his dedication to social work, Bhosale’s death has left his village in mourning.

Tragic loss for families

Rajan Chavan, originally from Kolhapur, had been living in Pune’s Vadgaon Budruk for 22 years with his wife, Sangita, and their two young sons. He had taken up a job as an offset printing machine operator after his previous employer shut down. His sudden death has left his family in financial distress, adding to the long list of lives shattered by the Hinjewadi fire tragedy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad confirmed that Hambardikar’s actions were driven by wage disputes and conflicts with workers. Legal proceedings against him are underway.

Police revealed that Hambardikar’s anger was primarily directed at three to four workers and that he had initially planned to set the bus on fire near the company premises. He chose a location where he could flee quickly after igniting the flames. Authorities are now investigating whether he had a specific target among the passengers.