Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC fast tracks Kalina storm drain fix after mid day report

Mumbai: BMC fast-tracks Kalina storm drain fix after mid-day report

Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Civic body vows to clear last hurdle by April-end, paving way for road widening; officials now claim they will clear the final hurdle—a single structure obstructing the proposed drain—by the last week of April 2025

Mumbai: BMC fast-tracks Kalina storm drain fix after mid-day report

The road widening work that is being carried out at Manipada Road which leads to the house. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC fast-tracks Kalina storm drain fix after mid-day report
x
00:00

After mid-day highlighted delays in the construction of the stormwater drain because of lack of planning at Kalina’s Manipada Road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sprang into action. Officials now claim they will clear the final hurdle—a single structure obstructing the proposed drain—by the last week of April 2025.


mid-day’s March 27, report had exposed how the planning failure in rehabilitating a 50-year-old structure was stalling road and drain work at Manipada Road. Following this, the BMC’s H-East ward began working on a war footing.


The 50-year-old house in question
The 50-year-old house in question


“The documents submitted by the family are under verification. Once eligibility is confirmed, we will suggest alternative accommodation. After the family moves out, the structure will be removed. We aim to complete this by the third or last week of April,” an official said. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Swapnaja Kshirsagar confirmed the update, stating, “We are working on it and are confident that the place will be vacated before April-end.” 

Road widening plans

The BMC has undertaken a road widening project for Manipada Road, which is currently 9 to 15 feet wide and will be nearly doubled in size. The Fernandes family owns the house obstructing the proposed stormwater drain and road. 

The BMC has already completed roadside drain construction up to the structure on one side and has begun road concreting on the other. Sources revealed that the owner submitted residence proof in mid-March, including documents from the 1980s. Verification has taken over a month as some documents require confirmation from other agencies, such as the electricity supply company. When mid-day visited the site for an update, the family was unavailable for comment. 

Compensation policy

To verify ownership, the BMC requires old electoral records, electricity bills, ration card details, or a registered sale deed. If an affected structure owner declines alternative accommodation, the 2023 policy allows for monetary compensation instead to prevent further project delays. The BMC prioritises rehabilitating affected residents within the same ward or zone. If local alternatives are unavailable, nearby accommodation is provided.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kalina brihanmumbai municipal corporation kurla BMC mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK