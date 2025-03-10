BMC to deploy drones for before-and-after footage of desilting work. The BMC has floated a two-year tender for the desilting work. The Mithi river originates from the overflow of Vihar Lake and, about two kilometres downstream, also receives water from Powai lake. Flowing for 18 kilometres, it passes through Powai, Saki Naka, Kurla, Kalina, Vakola

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to deploy drones to track the desilting of the Mithi river, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability in the Rs 84 crore project. This marks the first time aerial surveillance will be used alongside existing monitoring methods such as CCTV cameras and weight bill verification. The move comes as the BMC faces scrutiny from a state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in past Mithi river desilting projects, where Rs 1,300 crore has been spent since 2007.

“There are already multiple measures in place to monitor desilting, such as CCTV surveillance, collection of weight bills for silt, and continuous on-ground supervision by our teams,” said a BMC official from the Storm Water Drain department. “Now, we are adding drone recordings to enhance transparency,” the official added.

Civic activists have welcomed the move. “Using aerial footage to track desilting is a good decision, but ground-level monitoring is equally important,” said activist Nikhil Desai. “The BMC must ensure strict vigilance on-site as well,” he added.

Kurla-based activist Manoj Nathani also praised the initiative. “Drones will help detect lapses, but senior civic officials must review the footage themselves,” he said. Nathani further suggested that the BMC display public boards detailing desilting progress, including the volume of silt removed and the number of dumpers used for transportation.

The BMC has floated a two-year tender for the desilting work. The Mithi river originates from the overflow of Vihar Lake and, about two kilometres downstream, also receives water from Powai lake. Flowing for 18 kilometres, it passes through Powai, Saki Naka, Kurla, Kalina, Vakola, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dharavi, and Mahim before merging into the Arabian Sea at Mahim creek.