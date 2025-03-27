As activists wonder how structure was missed at the planning stage of road widening and storm-water drain project, BMC says will investigate. Officials cited delays caused by underground utility lines from the water engineering, sewerage, and other utility agencies

A 50-year-old family home on Manipada Road, Kalina, faces demolition as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pushes ahead with its road widening

and stormwater drain project—raising concerns over the civic body’s lack of planning. Despite knowing the house stood in the middle of the proposed expansion, the BMC only issued a notice to the Fernandes family at the end of February after the construction had already started, seeking proof of ownership to determine eligibility for rehabilitation. Civic activist Anil Galgali slammed the delay, stating, “If the BMC knew this structure was in the way, why didn’t they start the process earlier? Poor planning like this always causes unnecessary delays and distress.”

Officials stated that once eligibility is determined, the owner will be offered either monetary compensation or an alternative accommodation.

Manipada Road, currently just 9 to 15 feet wide, is set to be doubled in width. The BMC has already completed a roadside drain up to the structure on one side and begun road concreting from the other. However, the house remains a major hurdle.

When mid-day visited the house, a man identifying himself as Ryan Fernandes confirmed receiving a notice from the BMC at the end of February. “All documents are with my elder brother. He will talk to you,” he said but later refused to share further updates.

Meanwhile, a local resident of Manipada, who did not wish to be named, said, “The house is very old. The road is too narrow and needs widening, but the family should also get justice.”



The road improvement work, including the widening of 13.40 meters and stormwater drain construction, is underway through the BMC’s road department.

“This office has issued a notice to the structure obstructing the road improvement work,” a BMC official stated. “Once the required documents are submitted, eligibility will be verified, and if eligible, an alternative PAP accommodation will be allotted after final verification,” the official added.



Meanwhile, according to BMC policy, project-affected people (PAP) are entitled to either alternative accommodation or monetary compensation.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H/East Ward, Swapnaja Kshirsagar, said, “I will review the issue. We have issued a notice to the house owner, asking them to furnish their property documents. If found genuine, they will be provided with alternate accommodation as per norms. If not, we are authorised to carry out the demolition and clear the space for the contractor without encumbrances.”

When asked how the department overlooked the structure in the proposed stormwater drain project, she responded, “I will have to inquire into the matter.”

‘Complete pending projects’

On Tuesday, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani held a high-level meeting with the road department, ordering the completion of all ongoing projects by May 31.

Officials cited delays caused by underground utility lines from the water engineering, sewerage, and other utility agencies. Gagrani directed officials to resolve these issues within a fixed timeframe to ensure uninterrupted roadwork.