The civic chief also directed senior engineers to conduct surprise site visits to monitor progress and the quality at sites

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani holds meeting at BMC HQ, on Tuesday

As the completion date to concretise over 420 km of roads in the city nears, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the civic officials and directed them to work as per micro-planning and set a specific completion date for each road project.

The concreting of the roads needs to be completed in the next 70 days by May 31, 2025. He said that the officials from the water engineering, stormwater drainage, sewerage departments, and various utility authorities should coordinate to ensure smooth execution of the projects.

Gagrani also directed senior engineers to conduct surprise site visits to monitor progress and the quality at sites as well as the concrete plants. They should actively participate rather than just being present in a technical capacity, he said, while ordering a strict prohibition on digging new concrete roads.

“Complaints from public representatives and citizens, such as lack of barricades, scattered debris, and cement-laden water in stormwater drains, were addressed with specific remedial measures,” Gagrani said while addressing the official.

Engineers reported that delays in road work were caused by underground utility lines from the water engineering, sewerage, and other utility agencies. To resolve this, a fixed timeframe for these departments to complete their work was decided, ensuring uninterrupted roadwork.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, who was also present in the meeting, told officials that completed roads must have thermoplastic markings, zebra crossings, cat eyes, and yellow thermoplastic grid markings at intersections to enhance usability and aesthetics.

Bangar further said that 701 km of roads are part of the project. “If roads are not concreted before the monsoon, contractors will be responsible for pothole repair. Contractors must arrange mastic cookers and manpower in advance to ensure potholes are filled before the monsoon”, said Bangar.