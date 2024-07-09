Mumbai rains: Drainage ystem worked properly, says CM Shinde

Shinde says despite some spots getting nearly 300 mm in just a few hours, city infra held up commendably

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses media persons at the BMC headquarters on Monday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday stated that despite some parts of the city receiving close to 300 mm of rainfall over a few hours, the drainage system was functioning properly. “The rainwater that had accumulated was discharged in a short span,” he said.

Shinde was speaking with media persons after visiting the disaster management control room at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. Around 481 BMC pumps and 200 pumps belonging to Railways were pressed into service to reduce waterlogging. “The speedy drainage of rainwater shows that the system that we have is working properly,” Shinde said.

“We have set up a holding pond at Parel. The proposal for the Mogra and Mahul pumping stations has been approved. We are expanding the capacity of the Mithi and Poisar rivers. Sewage treatment plant work has started. After completing this work, the city will not face waterlogging of the kind it sees now,” the chief minister added.

The army, air force and navy are on alert as well as the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Slamming the Opposition, the chief minister said, “We did work on the ground level like creating holding ponds and increasing the strength of the drains with micro-tunnelling in the past two years.”

Disruptions at airport

Meanwhile air traffic control (ATC) sources said, “Mumbai airport faced significant disruptions due to heavy rain on Monday morning. Runway operations were suspended between 2.22 am and 3.40 am due to low visibility. This resulted in diversions of at least 27 inbound flights from various locations to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Indore and other airports. On resuming runway operations, priority was given to inbound flights as they cannot be left hanging around in the air with limited fuel.”

The source added, “Till 11 am, a total of 27 diversions were reported: one Alliance Air, 22 IndiGo and three Air India arriving flights were diverted. Meanwhile, one Alliance Air, 20 IndiGo and three Air India departing flights were cancelled due to the suspended runway operations.

Crew stranded

Crew members were unable to reach the airport on time due to traffic jams. “Crew members who are not based in the city are usually provided stay at nearby hotels by airlines so that they can report for duty on time. Some crew members who are based in the city sometimes go to their houses if the difference between their shift timings is longer.”

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in a statement said, “CSMIA has deployed airport personnel across the terminals to support passengers and provide them with necessary assistance. As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, CSMIA has also made provision for additional seating and water for passengers. The airport is also in close contact with local authorities. We request passengers to connect with their respective airlines and check the schedule before arrival at the airport. The safety and well-being of our passengers, employees, and partners remains our top priority.”

Earlier, it posted on X, “In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rain, #MumbaiAirport advises all the passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines and leave for the airport a little earlier. #PassengerAdvisory #GatewayToGoodness #Travel #Safety (sic).”

Meanwhile, Air India posted on X, “Flights to and from Mumbai are getting affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement. Please check flight status before heading to the airport.”