Worli hit-and-run case: CM Shinde asks Mumbai police to curb drunk driving

Following the Worli hit-and-run and similar cases elsewhere, the Mumbai police have been asked to go ruthless in checking people who drink and drive. Also, the bars that violate the closing time deadline and excise rules will be shut down and their licences revoked.

CM Eknath Shinde made this announcement on Monday. “I asked the city police commissioner to start a drive against those who drink and drive. I have also asked him to shut down hotels and restaurants that remain open after the deadline. The licence of establishments (that violate rules and stay open beyond closing time) will be revoked,” he said.

According to the CM, the police department was working on a real-time system that pinpoints speed violations on the roads and sends the driver a penalty notice and alerts against speeding. Shinde said there would be no leniency in this case. “Action will be taken regardless of political connections. The people who died in this case or similar cases are the sons and daughters of someone," he said.

In Pune, the local administration had bulldozed illegal constructions such as bars and restaurants. Several joints have been shut down in the city after the hit-and-run case. Many bars were found to have served alcohol to underage customers.