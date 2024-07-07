Mumbai hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested by Worli Police

The Worli Police arrested Rajesh Shah, a leader of the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat in the case

The car that crashed into the bike of the of victim. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Worli Police arrested Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He is a senior politician from Palghar district in Maharashtra. The police has also arrested his driver Rajrishi Bidawat in the case, an official said.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30 am and hit their bike, a police official said.

A speeding BMW had on Sunday morning hit their bike in Worli area.

According to the police, the woman was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her husband was injured in the incident. They were on their way home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba when the accident took place.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Shinde had said that the law was equal for everyone and no would be spared.