Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai hit and run case Shiv Sena leader driver arrested by Worli Police

Mumbai hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested by Worli Police

Updated on: 07 July,2024 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Worli Police arrested Rajesh Shah, a leader of the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat in the case

Mumbai hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested by Worli Police

The car that crashed into the bike of the of victim. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested by Worli Police
x
00:00

The Worli Police in Mumbai on Sunday arrested a Shiv Sena leader and his driver in connection with the Mumbai hit and run case that killed a woman and injured her husband, an official said.


A senior leader of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was arrested in the matter, sources said.


The Worli Police arrested Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He is a senior politician from Palghar district in Maharashtra. The police has also arrested his driver Rajrishi Bidawat in the case, an official said.


The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30 am and hit their bike, a police official said.

A speeding BMW had on Sunday morning hit their bike in Worli area.

According to the police, the woman was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her husband was injured in the incident. They were on their way home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba when the accident took place.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Shinde had said that the law was equal for everyone and no would be spared.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news worli shiv sena Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK