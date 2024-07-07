Mumbai hit and run case: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde

A woman died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by a BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said

A damaged BMW car that was involved in a hit-and-run case, parked on the premises of Worli police station. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the law was equal for everyone and no would be spared. He was speaking on the Mumbai hit and run case in which a woman was killed and her husband was injured after a luxury car hit their bike.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30 am, the Worli police station official said, reported the PTI.

"Kaveri Nakhwa fell on the road. Passersby alerted police about the incident. She was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Kaveri and her husband are fisherfolk and were on their way home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba," he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The driver of the car, Rajesh Shah, and one more occupant identified as Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat have been booked and detained, the Worli police station official said.

According to the PTI, when asked if the man involved in the Mumbai accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM just said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law."

"The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the Worli Police Station on Sunday and demanded a strict action in the matter.

After visiting the police station, Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X, wrote that he would not go into the "political leanings" of Shah but hoped "there will be no political refuge by the regime".

"Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating into the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Aaditya Thackeray said that he and his MLC colleague Sunil Shinde met Pradip Nakhwa, the victim's husband, and promised all help to ensure the accused are brought to justice.

(with PTI inputs)