A woman was killed and her husband was injured after a luxury car crashed into their bike early Sunday morning in the Worli area of Mumbai, the police said

Aaditya Thackeray at Worli Police Station on Sunday. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai hit and run case: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visits Worli Police Station, demands strict action x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday visited Worli Police Station and demanded strict action in the Mumbai hit and run case allegedly involving the car belonging to a Palghar based political leader.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada.

The deceased's husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

After visiting Worli Police Station in Central Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X, "visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating into the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice."

He further wrote, "Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime. MLC Sunil Shinde ji and I also met Mr Nakwa, the husband of the victim and promised him that we will do everything to bring the accused to justice."

The police sources had earlier said that the diver of the vehicle had allegedly fled from the spot following the incident.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli", a Mumbai Police official said on Sunday.

"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during treatment. The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. Worli police are investigating the matter further", the police said, according to the ANI.

"The luxury car belongs to a leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver", the police said.