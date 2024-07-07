Mumbai: Police register FIR in Worli hit-and-run case; Shiv Sena leader, driver detained

The couple was rushed to the hospital, where Kaveri was declared dead by Nair Hospital

The police have registered an FIR against two individuals in the Worli hit-and-run case.

The matter came to light when Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, were on their way to buy fish. However, as the couple reached near Atria Mall, their two-wheeler collided with a BMW.

The couple was rushed to the hospital, where Kaveri was declared dead by Nair Hospital. The Worli police launched a manhunt and have detained Rajesh Shah and his driver.

Rajesh Shah is a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Palghar. Further investigation is ongoing in the Worli hit-and-run case.