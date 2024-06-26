According to the police, the driver was allegedly attempting to overtake another vehicle on JJ flyover when he lost his control and crashed the vehicle into the railing

The bus that crashed into the railing on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai: School bus crashes into railing on JJ flyover; two kids, cleaner injured x 00:00

Two children and the cleaner of a school bus were injured after a school bus on Wednesday crashed into railing on JJ flyover in south Mumbai, a police official said.

According to the police, the driver was allegedly attempting to overtake another vehicle on JJ flyover when he lost his control and crashed the vehicle into the railing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the accident, a 12-year-old boy was was injured and he’s currently in JJ Hospital," an official said.

Taking prompt action after the incident, the Pydhonie police officials detained the driver of the bus who was identified as Lalukumar Santu (24). He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.