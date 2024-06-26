Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Tragic accident in Borivali Grandfather injured granddaughter killed in collision with BEST bus

Tragic accident in Borivali: Grandfather injured, granddaughter killed in collision with BEST bus

Updated on: 26 June,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to Singh, the bus driver was speeding and driving carelessly when the bus struck their scooter

Tragic accident in Borivali: Grandfather injured, granddaughter killed in collision with BEST bus

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Tragic accident in Borivali: Grandfather injured, granddaughter killed in collision with BEST bus
x
00:00

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a collision between a BEST bus and a motor scooter resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl and injuries to her grandfather. The accident occurred around 8.20 am near Etopia Tower on Shimpoli Road, Borivali West, Mumbai.


Navalkishore Pramad Ambika Prasad Singh, a 69-year-old resident of Shri-404, Kantipark, State Bank of India Staff Quarters, Borivali West, was riding his blue Suzuki Access scooter (MH 47 BM 2132) with his granddaughter, Eva. According to Singh’s complaint, the accident was caused by the reckless driving of a BEST bus (MH 03 CV 7472, Route No. 294) driven by 37-year-old Sagar Tulsidas Koli.


According to Singh, the bus driver was speeding and driving carelessly when the bus struck their scooter. The impact caused both Singh and Eva to fall onto the road. Singh sustained injuries to his face, hands, and legs, while Eva suffered a severe head injury and was bleeding profusely. Passersby rushed the unconscious Eva to New Plus Child Hospital on Link Road, Borivali West, where she was declared dead on arrival at 8.45 am by the duty doctor.


Following the incident, Singh filed a complaint at the Borivali Police Station. The case has been registered under Cr No. 474/24, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police have also filed an ADR (Accidental Death Report) No. 75/24 under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The Borivali police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The driver of the BEST bus, Sagar Tulsidas Koli, has been taken into custody, and further legal actions are being pursued based on the findings of the investigation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

borivali brihanmumbai municipal corporation indian penal code mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK