Tragic accident in Borivali: Grandfather injured, granddaughter killed in collision with BEST bus

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a collision between a BEST bus and a motor scooter resulted in the death of a four-year-old girl and injuries to her grandfather. The accident occurred around 8.20 am near Etopia Tower on Shimpoli Road, Borivali West, Mumbai.

Navalkishore Pramad Ambika Prasad Singh, a 69-year-old resident of Shri-404, Kantipark, State Bank of India Staff Quarters, Borivali West, was riding his blue Suzuki Access scooter (MH 47 BM 2132) with his granddaughter, Eva. According to Singh’s complaint, the accident was caused by the reckless driving of a BEST bus (MH 03 CV 7472, Route No. 294) driven by 37-year-old Sagar Tulsidas Koli.

According to Singh, the bus driver was speeding and driving carelessly when the bus struck their scooter. The impact caused both Singh and Eva to fall onto the road. Singh sustained injuries to his face, hands, and legs, while Eva suffered a severe head injury and was bleeding profusely. Passersby rushed the unconscious Eva to New Plus Child Hospital on Link Road, Borivali West, where she was declared dead on arrival at 8.45 am by the duty doctor.

Following the incident, Singh filed a complaint at the Borivali Police Station. The case has been registered under Cr No. 474/24, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police have also filed an ADR (Accidental Death Report) No. 75/24 under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The Borivali police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The driver of the BEST bus, Sagar Tulsidas Koli, has been taken into custody, and further legal actions are being pursued based on the findings of the investigation.