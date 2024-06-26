Mumbai: Doctor’s body found hanging from fan in friend’s flat

While initial reports suggested suicide, injury marks on Dr Yadav’s forehead and chest have led authorities to suspect foul play.

The body of Dr Ravi Ramrath Yadav, a 49-year-old Dombivli resident and an employee of a pharmaceutical company, was found in a flat in a Mhada building in the Teen Dongari locality behind the Goregaon police station on Monday night.

While initial reports suggested suicide, injury marks on Dr Yadav’s forehead and chest have led authorities to suspect foul play. Dr Yadav was reportedly a frequent visitor to the flat, where two women, described as family friends, reside. One reported that Yadav appeared worried and irritable when he visited on Monday night.

“According to the woman, a strange sound prompted her and her friend to rush to a bedroom, where Dr Yadav was found hanging from the ceiling fan. She screamed, alerting neighbours. In the process of taking the body down, it fell, bruising the forehead and chest,” said an officer of the Goregaon police.

The police have sent the body to JJ hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. “The injuries have raised concerns and prompted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” said an officer.

Cops collecting evidence

The police are collecting evidence and statements from neighbours and the woman in whose flat the body was found. The woman’s parents confirmed that Dr Yadav was a family friend who often visited. “They expressed shock and confusion over why he might have taken this step,” the officer added. Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 11, stated that a preliminary accidental death report (ADR) had been filed.