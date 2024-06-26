Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Doctors body found hanging from fan in friends flat

Mumbai: Doctor’s body found hanging from fan in friend’s flat

Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

While initial reports suggested suicide, injury marks on Dr Yadav’s forehead and chest have led authorities to suspect foul play.

Mumbai: Doctor’s body found hanging from fan in friend’s flat

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Doctor’s body found hanging from fan in friend’s flat
x
00:00

The body of Dr Ravi Ramrath Yadav, a 49-year-old Dombivli resident and an employee of a pharmaceutical company, was found in a flat in a Mhada building in the Teen Dongari locality behind the Goregaon police station on Monday night. 


While initial reports suggested suicide, injury marks on Dr Yadav’s forehead and chest have led authorities to suspect foul play. Dr Yadav was reportedly a frequent visitor to the flat, where two women, described as family friends, reside. One reported that Yadav appeared worried and irritable when he visited on Monday night.


“According to the woman, a strange sound prompted her and her friend to rush to a bedroom, where Dr Yadav was found hanging from the ceiling fan. She screamed, alerting neighbours. In the process of taking the body down, it fell, bruising the forehead and chest,” said an officer of the Goregaon police.


The police have sent the body to JJ hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. “The injuries have raised concerns and prompted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” said an officer.

Cops collecting evidence

The police are collecting evidence and statements from neighbours and the woman in whose flat the body was found. The woman’s parents confirmed that Dr Yadav was a family friend who often visited. “They expressed shock and confusion over why he might have taken this step,” the officer added. Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 11, stated that a preliminary accidental death report (ADR) had been filed.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dombivli goregaon jj hospital mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK