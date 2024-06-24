A tragic accident occurred in Kandivali on Friday when a learner driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The car went out of control and struck Phoolmati Nembulal Jaiswar, 60, killing her instantly.

Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified

The woman who died in the Kandivali accident last week has been identified by the Kandivali police as Phoolmati Nembulal Jaiswar, 60, a resident of the Poisar locality in Kandivali East.

According to police sources, Jaiswar regularly visited the Jari Mari Temple, walking from her home each day. On the day of the accident, as usual, her husband left for work while she headed to the temple. Near the Poisar Depot, a learner driver lost control of his vehicle and hit her from behind.

“We were initially unable to identify her,” an officer from the Kandivali police station explained. “The next morning, her husband reported her missing to the Samta Nagar police after failing to locate her. Her name was tattooed on her hand, which helped us identify her.”

The deceased’s sons arrived from Delhi, and her body was handed over to them after the post-mortem for the last rites, said Senior Inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore of Kandivali police station.

The cab owner, Rajendra Gupta, and the learner driver, Surendra Gupta, 30, have been booked and arrested under IPC sections 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), as well as sections 184 and 181(3)(5) of the Motor Vehicles Act. They have been remanded in police custody.

Tragic Accident Details

A tragic accident occurred in Kandivali on Friday when a learner driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The car went out of control and struck Phoolmati Nembulal Jaiswar, 60, killing her instantly. The car also injured two other people, including a 16-year-old boy, who were later discharged after receiving primary treatment at the hospital.

One of the victims, Parwashkumar Baral, 36, recounted the incident. Baral, a resident of Bihari Tekdri Poisar, was heading to Kandivali to buy plumbing materials when he heard a noise. Before he could react, a white WagonR car struck him, causing him to fall. He then witnessed the car hitting a 16-year-old boy before coming to a stop. Turning around, Baral saw an elderly woman lying on the road with blood coming from her head, realizing the car had run over her.

Police interrogation revealed that Surendra Gupta, 30, was learning to drive under the instruction of Rajendra Gupta, who was seated beside him. Surendra mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, losing control of the car. The vehicle first hit Jaiswar, running over her head, then struck Baral and the boy before stopping near Fare Green Society on Gaon Devi Road, Poisar.

The other injured individuals were identified as Saurabh Yadav, 16, and Baral