Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali

A tragic accident occurred in Kandivali on Friday when a learner driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The car went out of control and struck a woman who was passing by, along with two other people, including a 16-year-old boy. In the chaos, the car ran over the woman's head, leading to her immediate death. The other two sustained injuries and were discharged after receiving primary treatment at the hospital.

According to an eyewitness, Parwashkumar Baral (36), who is also a victim, the incident unfolded rapidly. Baral, a resident of Bihari Tekdri Poisar, was heading towards Kandivali to buy plumbing materials when he heard a noise. Before he could react, a white WagonR car struck him, causing him to fall. He then witnessed the same car hitting a boy around 16 years old before coming to a stop. Turning around, Baral saw an elderly woman lying on the road with blood coming from her head, realizing the car had run over her.

Two occupants of the car immediately rushed the woman to Shatabdi Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Baral, also injured, followed them to the hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead.

Police interrogation revealed that Surendra Gupta (30) was learning to drive under the instruction of Rajendra Gupta, who was seated beside him. Surendra mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, losing control of the car. The car first hit the woman, running over her head, then struck Baral and the boy before stopping near Fare Green Society on Gaon Devi Road, Poisar.

"I had injuries to my hand, stomach, and legs. After receiving primary treatment, I was discharged," added Baral.

Senior Inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore of Kandivali Police Station stated, "Based on Baral's complaint, we have registered a case and booked the accused under grievous sections. Surendra Gupta was driving without a license, and Rajendra Gupta knowingly allowed him to drive. Therefore, we have booked both Surendra and Rajendra Gupta under Section 304(2) and various sections of the IPC. The duo has been arrested."

The deceased woman, approximately 60 to 65 years old, remains unidentified. The other injured person, identified as Saurabh Yadav (16), and Baral are out of danger, Inspector Ganore added.