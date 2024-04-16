Mumbai: Two nabbed for multiple mobile phone thefts at construction sites in Kandivali

Kandivali Police in Mumbai nabbed two suspects for their alleged involvement in stealing mobile phones from construction sites in the area

The Kandivali Police in Mumbai nabbed two suspects for their alleged involvement in stealing mobile phones from construction sites. Their arrests come after a recent surge in mobile theft incidents in the Kandivali area, an official said.

The duo were identified as Vikram Bhosle and Bunty Surendra Bhosle. Following their arrests, the police recovered several stolen mobile phones.

According to the police, during a routine patrolling, a team led by Senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore, including Deputy Inspector Deepak Patil, Narayan Khade, Jaibhaye, Jogalpure, Navlu, Vairal, Gawli, Mhatre, and Rane, noticed Vikram and Bunty acting suspiciously in Mahaveer Nagar of the area.

"Upon detaining them and inspecting a bag they were carrying, the police found as many as 30 stolen mobile phones," an official said.

Vikram, originally from Amravati, and Bunty, a resident of Wardha, migrated to Mumbai between March and June in search of employment opportunities. During the day, they engage in drain cleaning or other cleaning jobs, while at night, they targeted construction sites in the suburbs, the official said.

It is suspected that they used to steal the mobile phones from sleeping workers and security guards and later sell them in Maharashtra's Amravati, he said.

The police said that the total value of the seized mobile phones amounts to approximately Rs. 42 lakhs. Following their arrest, the duo were produced before a court and both were remanded to police custody.

"With their arrest, the police have solved six cases related to recent mobile thefts in the area," an official said.

