Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC notice to Metro contractors over property tax default
Mumbai: ‘Hawkers just a source of income for you!’
Salman Khan house firing case: Did gunmen want police to find them?
Mumbai: Film industry worker kills himself 20 days after brother’s suicide
Mumbai: Peek into swanky news Breach Candy Hospital wing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two nabbed for multiple mobile phone thefts at construction sites in Kandivali
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Two nabbed for multiple mobile phone thefts at construction sites in Kandivali

Updated on: 16 April,2024 07:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Kandivali Police in Mumbai nabbed two suspects for their alleged involvement in stealing mobile phones from construction sites in the area

Mumbai: Two nabbed for multiple mobile phone thefts at construction sites in Kandivali

The team of police officials along with the suspects on Tuesday

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two nabbed for multiple mobile phone thefts at construction sites in Kandivali
x
00:00

The Kandivali Police in Mumbai nabbed two suspects for their alleged involvement in stealing mobile phones from construction sites. Their arrests come after a recent surge in mobile theft incidents in the Kandivali area, an official said.


The duo were identified as Vikram Bhosle and Bunty Surendra Bhosle. Following their arrests, the police recovered several stolen mobile phones.  


According to the police, during a routine patrolling, a team led by Senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore, including Deputy Inspector Deepak Patil, Narayan Khade, Jaibhaye, Jogalpure, Navlu, Vairal, Gawli, Mhatre, and Rane, noticed Vikram and Bunty acting suspiciously in Mahaveer Nagar of the area.


"Upon detaining them and inspecting a bag they were carrying, the police found as many as 30 stolen mobile phones," an official said.

Vikram, originally from Amravati, and Bunty, a resident of Wardha, migrated to Mumbai between March and June in search of employment opportunities. During the day, they engage in drain cleaning or other cleaning jobs, while at night, they targeted construction sites in the suburbs, the official said.

It is suspected that they used to steal the mobile phones from sleeping workers and security guards and later sell them in Maharashtra's Amravati, he said.

The police said that the total value of the seized mobile phones amounts to approximately Rs. 42 lakhs. Following their arrest, the duo were produced before a court and both were remanded to police custody.

"With their arrest, the police have solved six cases related to recent mobile thefts in the area," an official said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai police kandivli Maharashtra India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK