Rising cases of child abuse in schools: How to ensure student safety?

In the wake of recent events of molestation and sexual assault on school students, Mid-day.com reached out to school authorities to delve into various ways of ensuring student safety on school premises

Children may not always recognise when they have been exploited since they are still developing. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Recently, the news of sexual assault of a four-year-old girl by a peon working at her playschool in Mumbai surfaced leaving everyone shocked. As per the media reports, what was even more disturbing was that the school authorities had tried to cover up this incident.