What is Mumbai bidding for at this ancient relic auction?

Todywalla auction in town will witness bidders compete for relics dating back to the 11thcentury AD. Up for grabs are items spanning Indian classical paintings, narrative textiles, icons, sculptures and Indian silver works
A five-piece silver tea set, Grish Chunder Dutt, Calcutta, circa 1890
Key Highlights
- House of Todywallas is India’s first Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-licensed auction
- The auction will sell 160 paintings, sculptures & silver works dating back to 11th century
- Auctioneers have curated a diverse collection spanning the Deccani, British and Mughal era
Anticipation mounts as collectors and bidders gear up for the third edition of Todywalla Auctions, offering ancient relics and artefacts dating back to as old as 11th century AD. Founded in 1964, the House of Todywallas is a numismatic avant-garde emerging as India’s first Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-licensed auction house, helming the trade of rare Indian coins.