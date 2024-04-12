The police have registered Accidental Death Report in both the cases and have sent the bodies for autopsy in Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two young boys commit suicide in separate incidents in Charkop, Kandivali x 00:00

Mumbai's Charkop area witnessed two separate incidents of suicide on Wednesday. In the first incident, a 22 year-old medical student took his life by hanging and in the second incident, a 23-year-old jumped to death from a building in Kandivali. The police have registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in both the cases and have sent the bodies for autopsy in Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali.

In the first incident, Ajay Jangid (22), took his own life by hanging himself with a dupatta at his residence in Charkop. Ajay was studying in the second year of MBBS at the Vilasrao Deshmukh Medical College, Latur. He was found hanging between 10:30 am and 11:30 am in the Aster Palace Building, A Wing Flat No. 302, Charkop Sector Number 3. "He was struggling with depression due to consistent poor marks in the exams," sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A message was received from the Shatabdi hospital and a police team was immediately sent. The police recorded the Ajay's parents statement and sent the body for an autopsy. The parents revealed to the police that Ajay was at home from last two months and was undergoing treatment for depression. "He was struggling because of his low marks in first year MBBS exams. On Wednesday around 11.30 am, he hanged himself with a ceiling fan in the drawing room of their residence," they said.

The second incident also took place on Wednesday around 11.30 am, when Pravin Achalkham (23) jumped from the 17th floor of his residence in Parishram Building, Room Number 1711, Bhabrekar Nagar, Kandivali West.

As stated by an officer from Charkop police station, "At the time of the incident, Pravin's parents and siblings were present in the house. Pravin ran out of the house screaming that his friend was calling him, before leaping from the 17th floor," the officer said.

Police have registered ADR in both the cases and further investigation is underway.