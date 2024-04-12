Maharashtra: 20-year-old college student booked for assaulting classmate in Navi Mumbai

A case has been registered against a 20-year-old college student in Navi Mumbai for allegedly beating up his classmate after the latter refused to help him during exams

A case has been registered against a 20-year-old college student in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly beating up his classmate after the latter refused to help him during exams, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, a first information report (FIR) under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nerul police station in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused sought his classmate's help during exams on April 4, but the latter refused. The accused then assaulted the victim while leaving the college premises in Juinagar, he said, as per the PTI.

Investigations are underway and no arrest has been made in the case, the official said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Navi Mumbai, the police have registered a case against a man for cheating 27 individuals of more than Rs 2 crore promising them jobs in the Reserve Bank of India, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Navi Mumbai's Airoli resident Sadanand Bhosale (41) lured the victims claiming that he would get them placed as security guards in RBI. Bhosale allegedly collected Rs 2.24 crore from them between September 2020 and September 2021, the official said citing the complaint, as per the PTI.

However, the victims neither got the promised job nor the refund of their money after which they reached out to the police.

Acting on a complaint, filed on behalf of all the victims, the Kharghar police on Thursday booked Bhosale for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code, the news agency reported on Friday.

As per the PTI, the complaint did not mention the reason for approaching the police late, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Unit III of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police has now taken over the probe, he added, as per the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

