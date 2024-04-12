Breaking News
NCB raids house in Goa, recovers 33 newly grown cannabis plants; foreign national held

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

The NCB said that it raided a house in Goa where a foreign national had been allegedly cultivating cannabis and recovered as many as 33 newly grown cannabis plants

NCB raids house in Goa, recovers 33 newly grown cannabis plants; foreign national held

One of the recovered cannabis plant. Pic/NCB sources

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that it raided a house in Goa where a foreign national had been allegedly cultivating cannabis and recovered as many as 33 newly grown cannabis plants. The foreign national was held in the matter, the agency said.


According to the NCB, acting upon specific information regarding in-house cannabis cultivation, a team of NCB, Goa raided house of a foreign national who has been identified as Jason I , a British national in Socorro, North Goa.


"During searches at his house, 33 newly grown cannabis plants, 10 grams Ganja and proceeds of crime worth Rs. 40,000 were recovered from his house," the NCB said in a statement.


It said, the cannabis plants were found grown in flower pots along with other ornamental plants placed in terrace area of the house.

The NCB said that the investigations revealed that Jason was earlier arrested by the NCB, Goa on November 28, 2022 in connection with drugs seizure including 107 Ecstasy tablets, 40 grams MDMA powder and 55 grams Charas. He was on bail at present.

Narcotics Control Bureau goa
