Heavy rain and low visibility necessitated the suspension of runway operations at Mumbai airport from 2:22 to 3:40 am.

CSMIA/ File Pic

Listen to this article Heavy rains disrupt Mumbai Airport operations; trains and schools affected too x 00:00

Heavy rains in Mumbai caused significant delays on Monday, including the suspension of runway operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which impacted aircraft schedules, and local train services, and forced school closures.

Heavy rain and low visibility necessitated the suspension of runway operations at CSMIA from 2:22 to 3:40 am, diverting 27 aircraft to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore. According to PTI's airport sources, arriving flights are currently given top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their latest social media post, the CSMIA issued an advisory for passengers urging them to check their flight status with the respective airlines.

In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, #MumbaiAirport advises all the passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines and leave for the airport a little earlier. #PassengerAdvisory #GatewayToGoodness #Travel #Safety pic.twitter.com/pIRK52MRFr — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) July 8, 2024

Impact on Transportation

The PTI report further stated tha the local train services on Central Railway's fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane were suspended due to waterlogging following heavy rains in Mumbai. Suburban services were limited to the slow line, causing delays and heavy commuter congestion.

Harbour corridor services were temporarily halted at Chunnabhati due to water accumulation. Western Railway trains were running up to 10 minutes late between Matunga Road and Dadar.

Meanwhile, at least 40 bus routes in the city and suburbs were either diverted or curtailed due to waterlogging. Local train services experienced significant delays, and key roads faced traffic congestion, the report added.

School and College Closures

Furthermore, the report stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all civic, government, and private schools and colleges to prevent inconvenience to students.

Emergency Response

The BMC, anticipating severe waterlogging, issued warnings and deployed teams to manage the situation. The civic agency is actively monitoring the situation, with senior officials and ward-level staff on the ground. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is overseeing operations from the disaster management control room, PTI reported.

Reportedly, the BMC has appealed to citizens to stay cautious, avoid non-essential travel, and report emergencies through their control numbers.

Simultaneously, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed teams in critical areas like Kurla, Ghatkopar, and other parts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Sindhudurg.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai. The city is expected to face a high tide of 4.40 meters at 1:57 pm, which, combined with the heavy rains, could exacerbate waterlogging in low-lying areas. The IMD issued a "Nowcast" warning at around 10:15 am, forecasting moderate to heavy rain for the next three hours and heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours, the report added.

Rainfall Statistics

Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various locations between 1 am and 7 am. The island city saw an average of 115.63 mm, while the eastern and western parts received 168.68 mm and 165.93 mm, respectively. Govandi and Powai in eastern Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall, with 315.6 mm and 314.5 mm, respectively. In the western parts, Malpa Dongri in Andheri and Chakala received 292.2 mm and 278.2 mm, respectively.