Mumbai News

Mumbai: Good news from Bhatsa

Updated on: 08 July,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

A good day’s rain around Bhatsa dam, which supplies half of city’s water, adds 12 days worth of supply

Mumbai: Good news from Bhatsa

Bhatsa is a major source of drinking water to the city. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Key Highlights

  1. Finally, there is a ray of hope for Mumbai’s water supply
  2. The largest dam, Bhatsa, which provides 50 pc of the city’s water, received heavy rain
  3. Tansa too received over 120 mm of rainfall; increasing water stock for at least 12 days

Finally, there is a ray of hope for Mumbai’s water supply. The largest dam, Bhatsa, which provides 50 per cent of the city’s water, received heavy rainfall, with 237 mm falling in a single day, significantly raising the lake’s water level. Tansa also registered over 120 mm of rainfall, collectively increasing the water stock to last for at least 12 days. 

mumbai rains heavy rains mumbai mumbai news

