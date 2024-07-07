Mumbai: Good news from Bhatsa

A good day’s rain around Bhatsa dam, which supplies half of city’s water, adds 12 days worth of supply
Bhatsa is a major source of drinking water to the city. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Finally, there is a ray of hope for Mumbai’s water supply. The largest dam, Bhatsa, which provides 50 per cent of the city’s water, received heavy rainfall, with 237 mm falling in a single day, significantly raising the lake’s water level. Tansa also registered over 120 mm of rainfall, collectively increasing the water stock to last for at least 12 days.