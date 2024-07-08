Mumbai rains: Train services and University exams cancelled amid heavy downpour

Several trains were diverted, and many others were canceled following heavy rains, the Central Railways said

Heavy rains have battered Mumbai, with the city recording over 300 mm of rainfall in several areas within just six hours, from 1 am to 7 am today.

"Due to waterlogging at various places, train services on the main line Down and Up fast line between CSMT and Thane are suspended. However, the Down and Up slow lines are operational. Harbour line services are temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati," the Central Railways said.

Mumbai University has postponed all exams for the Centre of Distance and Open Learning scheduled for Monday morning due to heavy rains.

"The Mumbai University has postponed all exams for the Centre of Distance and Open Learning (formerly IDOL) scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2024, in the first half, i.e., from 11 am to 2 pm. The new date for these exams is July 13, 2024. The time and venue will remain the same," a statement from the university said.

Meanwhile, school bus services were also affected. The school bus owners stated, "Please note for principals: Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Mumbai, Mira Road, Bhayander, and surrounding areas, we have informed bus drivers to pick up school children wherever possible. If there is waterlogging, they will not pick up. We request schools to inform parents to take precautions. For the pre-primary section, we will bring children if possible. The return time will be the same.